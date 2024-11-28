Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Wall Collapse Kills Three in Rajasthan School

Three workers lost their lives, and one was injured when a wall collapsed at a construction site in a school located in Jalore district, Rajasthan. The incident, which happened in Poshana village, led to the immediate death of Mohan Lal, Bhaira Ram, and Biram Ram. Another worker, Jagdish, survived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic construction accident claimed the lives of three workers in Jalore district, Rajasthan, on Thursday when a wall under construction at a government school collapsed.

The incident occurred in Poshana village within the jurisdiction of the Sayla police station, leaving the workers buried beneath the rubble.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Mohan Lal, Bhaira Ram, and Biram Ram were declared dead on arrival. The injured worker, Jagdish, fortunately, is expected to make a full recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

