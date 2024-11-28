Tragedy Strikes: Wall Collapse Kills Three in Rajasthan School
A tragic construction accident claimed the lives of three workers in Jalore district, Rajasthan, on Thursday when a wall under construction at a government school collapsed.
The incident occurred in Poshana village within the jurisdiction of the Sayla police station, leaving the workers buried beneath the rubble.
Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Mohan Lal, Bhaira Ram, and Biram Ram were declared dead on arrival. The injured worker, Jagdish, fortunately, is expected to make a full recovery.
