Tragedy Strikes: Wall Collapse Kills Three in Rajasthan School

A tragic construction accident claimed the lives of three workers in Jalore district, Rajasthan, on Thursday when a wall under construction at a government school collapsed.

The incident occurred in Poshana village within the jurisdiction of the Sayla police station, leaving the workers buried beneath the rubble.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Mohan Lal, Bhaira Ram, and Biram Ram were declared dead on arrival. The injured worker, Jagdish, fortunately, is expected to make a full recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)