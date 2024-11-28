Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Claims Lives in Indonesia's Sumatra

A devastating landslide on Indonesia's Sumatra island has resulted in seven deaths, including passengers on a tourist bus. The landslide, caused by torrential rains, has also left numerous vehicles trapped. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with previous deadly landslides reported earlier in the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sibolangit | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's Sumatra island has been hit by a deadly landslide triggered by intense rains, leaving seven people dead, officials confirmed on Thursday. The tragic incident marks another blow for the region, which has been grappling with fatal landslides throughout the week.

Among the deceased were passengers and a driver on a tourist bus engulfed by the landslide's wake of trees, mud, and rocks on the road from Medan city to Berastagi town in North Sumatra province. This route is vital, linking Medan to other districts.

Efforts to rescue those affected have been underway, with over 10 individuals injured and transported to a Medan hospital. However, challenges remain, as rescue teams work to extricate vehicles still trapped amid the landslide debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

