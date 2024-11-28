Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Claims Lives in Indonesia's Sumatra

Indonesia's Sumatra island has been hit by a deadly landslide triggered by intense rains, leaving seven people dead, officials confirmed on Thursday. The tragic incident marks another blow for the region, which has been grappling with fatal landslides throughout the week.

Among the deceased were passengers and a driver on a tourist bus engulfed by the landslide's wake of trees, mud, and rocks on the road from Medan city to Berastagi town in North Sumatra province. This route is vital, linking Medan to other districts.

Efforts to rescue those affected have been underway, with over 10 individuals injured and transported to a Medan hospital. However, challenges remain, as rescue teams work to extricate vehicles still trapped amid the landslide debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)