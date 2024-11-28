Empowered Authorities Tackle Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken a decisive step by empowering member secretaries of pollution control bodies across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi. These officials now have the authority to initiate legal proceedings against construction sites violating pollution control norms, signaling a significant shift in enforcement policy.

During a crucial meeting on Tuesday, the CAQM issued stringent directives aimed at bolstering the monitoring and enforcement of air pollution control orders specifically at construction and demolition sites. This move is part of the body's commitment to ensuring compliance with stipulated environmental standards.

Furthermore, the CAQM reiterated the importance of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a strategic framework designed to address pollution based on air quality levels, underscoring that stringent implementation is essential for effective outcomes.

