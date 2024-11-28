Adityanath's Vision: Bridging Chitrakoot's Past with Future

In a significant development for Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced the construction of a new bridge over the Mandakini river. This initiative is expected to enhance transportation and drive regional development.

The announcement was part of an event where Adityanath reviewed developmental plans and discussed the law and order scenario with officials. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to enriching Chitrakoot's spiritual landscape.

Adityanath's visit also included prayers at the Shri Maharajadhiraj Matagjendra Nath Shiva Temple and participation in the Ram Ghat 'aarti'. He expressed gratitude for contributing to the development of Chitrakoot, a site with deep historical and spiritual significance, highlighting projects aimed at boosting tourism and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)