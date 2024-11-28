Left Menu

Adityanath's Vision: Bridging Chitrakoot's Past with Future

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a new bridge over the Mandakini river and various development projects in Chitrakoot. These include infrastructure improvements, eco-tourism, and educational advancements, emphasizing spiritual heritage and regional connectivity, with a focus on beautifying Ram Ghat and expanding the local airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • India

In a significant development for Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced the construction of a new bridge over the Mandakini river. This initiative is expected to enhance transportation and drive regional development.

The announcement was part of an event where Adityanath reviewed developmental plans and discussed the law and order scenario with officials. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to enriching Chitrakoot's spiritual landscape.

Adityanath's visit also included prayers at the Shri Maharajadhiraj Matagjendra Nath Shiva Temple and participation in the Ram Ghat 'aarti'. He expressed gratitude for contributing to the development of Chitrakoot, a site with deep historical and spiritual significance, highlighting projects aimed at boosting tourism and connectivity.

