In the scenic village of Darka, Arunachal Pradesh, 62-year-old Medam Ete speaks passionately about his Indian heritage. As the village headman, known locally as Gaon Boodha, he faces misunderstandings when outsiders mistakenly refer to residents as Chinese, an oversight that deeply affects him.

Ete, representing a community of 3,000, highlights the importance of national pride and unity. 'We are Indians, and proud to be so. If China threatens India, we will be the first to defend it,' he asserts. His leadership focuses on boosting local progress through better infrastructure and education.

With support from the BJP-led central government and partnerships with the Indian Army, notable advancements in Darka include new roads and access to essential services. Under initiatives like MGNREGA and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the village receives crucial development funds, fostering growth and stability.

