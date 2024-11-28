India Advocates New Treaty on Plastic Pollution with Tailored Responsibilities

India is calling for a legally binding international agreement on plastic pollution that respects the unique circumstances of each nation. As discussions continue in Busan, South Korea, the focus is on a treaty that upholds the right to development and recognizes the varied responsibilities of countries based on their capacities.

The United Nations Environment Assembly's 2022 resolution initiated a global effort to combat plastic pollution, leading to the formation of an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee. This committee has been developing the treaty with the goal of finalization by 2024, after sessions in nations including Uruguay, France, and Canada.

India, participating in the final negotiations, highlights the importance of avoiding duplication of existing international agreements, such as those relating to hazardous chemicals. Instead, the treaty should concentrate on addressing the gaps in handling plastic pollution, aligning with the principle of 'Common But Differentiated Responsibilities'. Furthermore, India suggests a multilateral fund, similar to the one under the Montreal Protocol, be established to assist developing nations.

