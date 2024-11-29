Climate Change Driven Algal Blooms Linked to Mass Elephant Deaths in Botswana

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from King's College London have identified climate change-induced toxic algal blooms as the cause behind the mysterious mass deaths of over 350 elephants in Botswana during 2020. The study, published in Science of The Total Environment, utilized satellite data to establish this lethal link.

More than 350 elephants perished mysteriously in northern Botswana amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when restricted movements hindered immediate sample collection. While poaching was initially dismissed, suspicions turned towards naturally occurring toxins. The recent study confirmed that toxic blue-green algae in waterholes were the primary culprits.

The study highlights the potential negative impacts of climate change on water quality. As southern Africa is projected to face drier and hotter conditions, the toxic algal blooms could pose catastrophic risks to wildlife. The researchers emphasize urgent attention to mitigate these effects on vital ecosystems such as the Okavango Delta.

