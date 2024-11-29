Chhattisgarh's Housing Initiative for Ex-Naxalites: A Symbol of Respect and Security

The Indian government has greenlit a project to construct 15,000 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-Rural) for former Naxalites and families affected by Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh, announced Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday.

This gesture forms part of the state's rehabilitation policy, aiming to reintegrate these individuals into mainstream society. Sai emphasized that the houses signify respect and security for the families, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the project's implementation.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the process involves the local police superintendent verifying eligible families, after which land allocation is confirmed by the district collector, allowing construction to proceed according to PMAY guidelines.

