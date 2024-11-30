Cyclone Fengal Looms: Puducherry Braces for Impact

Puducherry witnessed torrential rains on Saturday morning, prompting the district administration to dispatch SMS alerts to around 12 lakh residents, warning them to stay prepared for Cyclone Fengal's landfall later in the day.

District Collector A. Kulothungan assured that all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure safety. Residents were evacuated from low-lying regions, and shelter homes were made ready with food packet provisions. Additionally, the National Disaster Relief Force from Arakonam is on ground for relief and rehabilitation tasks.

According to officials, Cyclone Fengal is expected to strike between the Karaikal and Mahabalipuram coasts near Puducherry by evening. Control rooms have been set up, and residents can use toll-free numbers to seek assistance. Tourists spots including the beach road were closed, and residents were advised to remain indoors as schools and colleges shuttered for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)