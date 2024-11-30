Left Menu

Tokyo Tech: Decoding Emotions Through Skin Conductance

Researchers at Tokyo Metropolitan University are pioneering the use of long-term skin conductance to distinguish emotions. This approach could elevate consumer electronics by enabling devices to offer services based on emotional states, moving beyond traditional facial data reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:20 IST
Tokyo Tech: Decoding Emotions Through Skin Conductance
Representative image (Image source: Pexels ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a groundbreaking study at Tokyo Metropolitan University, researchers have harnessed long-term skin conductance measurements to separate and understand human emotions. This innovative approach involves monitoring volunteers as they watch diverse video scenarios, from horror thrills to heartwarming family moments, while measuring skin conductance to decode their emotional responses.

Professor Shogo Okamoto leads the team exploring the potential of skin's electrical properties as a gateway to emotions. When individuals experience different emotional stimuli, their skin's conductance shifts, offering clues within mere seconds. This promising method might transform how consumer electronics interact with users, reducing the dependency on facial expression data.

The study revealed that fear induced the longest response, potentially due to evolutionary traits enhancing danger perception. Conversely, emotions linked to family bonding, a mix of joy and sorrow, emerged more gradually. Statistical analyses show that different emotional states can be differentiated through this technique, bringing us closer to emotionally intelligent devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024