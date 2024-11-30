Paving the Way for Maha Kumbh 2025: Road Infrastructure Overhaul in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, assessed crucial road infrastructure projects aimed at supporting the forthcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Focusing on projects key to the event, the review examined the expansion of a national highway, construction of bypasses, and a new six-lane bridge over the Ganga. The Maha Kumbh, anticipated to attract 43 crore pilgrims, underscores the demand for enhanced infrastructure.

A determined effort was made to ensure project completion by December 2024, emphasizing high standards of quality and safety. Comprehensive development plans incorporate CCTV, streetlights, and patrol units to fortify the roadways, with further discussions underway for ongoing and prospective infrastructural initiatives.

