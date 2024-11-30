Left Menu

Paving the Way for Maha Kumbh 2025: Road Infrastructure Overhaul in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed key road infrastructure projects to ensure readiness for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. They emphasized timely completion and quality standards, with broader proposals to enhance connectivity, including new routes and bypass constructions across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:49 IST
Paving the Way for Maha Kumbh 2025: Road Infrastructure Overhaul in Uttar Pradesh
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, assessed crucial road infrastructure projects aimed at supporting the forthcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Focusing on projects key to the event, the review examined the expansion of a national highway, construction of bypasses, and a new six-lane bridge over the Ganga. The Maha Kumbh, anticipated to attract 43 crore pilgrims, underscores the demand for enhanced infrastructure.

A determined effort was made to ensure project completion by December 2024, emphasizing high standards of quality and safety. Comprehensive development plans incorporate CCTV, streetlights, and patrol units to fortify the roadways, with further discussions underway for ongoing and prospective infrastructural initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024