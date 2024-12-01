Left Menu

Understanding Bomb Cyclones and the Rising Earth Observation Market

The current science news highlights two major topics: the nature and formation of bomb cyclones, and the burgeoning global Earth Observation market. Bomb cyclones can cause extreme weather conditions, while the Earth Observation market, projected to exceed $8 billion by 2033, benefits from defense contracts and advances in imaging technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 02:27 IST
Understanding Bomb Cyclones and the Rising Earth Observation Market

Recent developments in science reveal the complexity of bomb cyclones, a perilous weather phenomenon occurring between Earth's tropics and polar regions. These cyclones can lead to devastating winds, heavy rains, and freezing temperatures, showcasing some characteristics akin to hurricanes but remaining distinct in their nature.

In a parallel advancement, the global Earth Observation market is anticipated to grow beyond $8 billion by 2033, escalating from a current valuation of $5 billion. This growth is propelled by substantial defense contracts and the increasing availability of high-resolution imaging and 3D capabilities.

The Novaspace report highlights the enhanced scope and quality of Earth monitoring, underscoring the significant role these technological advancements play in expanding market potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024