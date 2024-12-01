Left Menu

Advancing Sustainability: Nature-Based Solutions Highlighted at Global Conference

Union minister Giriraj Singh emphasized the value of nature-based solutions and sustainable practices to tackle pollution and climate change. In a global conference, experts discussed strategies for carbon neutrality in textiles and other sectors. Minister Margherita highlighted northeastern India's crucial role in sustainability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:11 IST
Union minister Giriraj Singh underscored the critical role of nature-based solutions in addressing pollution and climate change at a recent international conference.

The two-day event, organized by the National Technical Textiles Mission and Indian Jute Industries Research Association, sought innovative pathways for sustainable practices in textiles and beyond.

Minister Singh stressed the importance of collaborative efforts, while Union MoS Pabitra Margherita highlighted the northeastern region's significant contribution to the global sustainability agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

