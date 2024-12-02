Fire Engulfs Thane Cooperative Bank: Quick Response Averts Injuries
A fire erupted at a cooperative bank in Thane's Kausa, causing significant damage to air-conditioning units and minor harm to nearby shops. Luckily, no injuries were reported. The prompt action from local disaster management and fire services ensured the blaze was extinguished swiftly, though the cause remains unidentified.
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted in a cooperative bank housed in a multi-storey building in Thane's Kausa, Maharashtra, early Monday, authorities reported. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
According to Yasin Tadvi, the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, the fire alert was received at 6.47 am. The blaze damaged eleven outdoor AC units and affected a nearby mobile shop and clothing outlet.
The fire was contained within an hour thanks to the swift action of Mumbra fire station personnel and a local private power company. Evacuations of the building's ground and first floors were conducted as a precaution. The fire's cause is yet to be determined.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gold Seizure Amid Maharashtra Election Code Enforcement
Maharashtra Polls: Politics of Betrayal and Welfare
Bag Checks Stir Political Controversy in Maharashtra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancels his election rallies in Maharashtra, returns to Delhi as situation in Manipur remains volatile: Sources.
Balasaheb Thorat's Ambitious Bid for Maharashtra's Political Pinnacle