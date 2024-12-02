Left Menu

Space Collaboration Critical as Orbital Traffic Intensifies

The burgeoning number of satellites and debris in low Earth orbit poses a useability threat. Experts urge countries and companies to work together on data-sharing to manage space traffic. The UN advocates for a detailed database and global framework to tackle the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dramatic rise in satellites and debris threatens to make low Earth orbit unsustainable for future use, experts warn. Cooperation between companies and nations is deemed crucial to managing this space.

A United Nations panel highlighted the urgent need for a shared database of orbital objects. They call for an international plan to efficiently track and regulate these objects.

This plea for action underlines the importance of international collaboration to safeguard space's most accessible areas, ensuring continued use and exploration.

