Space Collaboration Critical as Orbital Traffic Intensifies
The burgeoning number of satellites and debris in low Earth orbit poses a useability threat. Experts urge countries and companies to work together on data-sharing to manage space traffic. The UN advocates for a detailed database and global framework to tackle the issue.
The dramatic rise in satellites and debris threatens to make low Earth orbit unsustainable for future use, experts warn. Cooperation between companies and nations is deemed crucial to managing this space.
A United Nations panel highlighted the urgent need for a shared database of orbital objects. They call for an international plan to efficiently track and regulate these objects.
This plea for action underlines the importance of international collaboration to safeguard space's most accessible areas, ensuring continued use and exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
