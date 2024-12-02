Echoes of Disaster: Bhopal Gas Tragedy's Lingering Impact
Former Union Carbide scientist recollects the chaos and confusion of the Bhopal gas tragedy 40 years ago, highlighting the limitations of communication at the time. Survivors and social activists emphasize ongoing repercussions, including congenital disorders linked to the disaster, while hazardous waste remains a contentious issue.
An ex-scientist from Union Carbide's Research Centre recalls the harrowing events of the Bhopal gas tragedy, which unfolded 40 years ago. As news circulated slowly due to the lack of modern communication tools, panic spread among residents unaware of the impending disaster.
The tragedy's legacy continues, with survivors still grappling with health implications. Sharda Yadav and Abdul Saeed Khan, whose children suffer from congenital disorders linked to the gas leak, represent the ongoing struggle of families affected by the disaster.
Social activists argue that the threat persists, citing 337 tonnes of hazardous waste still stored near the now-defunct plant, despite funds allocated for its disposal, underscoring unresolved issues even decades later.
