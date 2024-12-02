Echoes of Disaster: Bhopal Gas Tragedy's Lingering Impact

An ex-scientist from Union Carbide's Research Centre recalls the harrowing events of the Bhopal gas tragedy, which unfolded 40 years ago. As news circulated slowly due to the lack of modern communication tools, panic spread among residents unaware of the impending disaster.

The tragedy's legacy continues, with survivors still grappling with health implications. Sharda Yadav and Abdul Saeed Khan, whose children suffer from congenital disorders linked to the gas leak, represent the ongoing struggle of families affected by the disaster.

Social activists argue that the threat persists, citing 337 tonnes of hazardous waste still stored near the now-defunct plant, despite funds allocated for its disposal, underscoring unresolved issues even decades later.

