After the Flood: Tumpat's Return to Devastation
Tumpat residents in Malaysia return to devastated homes after deadly floods, with more rain forecast. Extensive flooding on Malaysia's northeastern coast and southern Thailand caused significant loss. Many structures collapsed, and a high death toll was reported. The weather department warns of impending severe weather conditions.
Residents in the Malaysian town of Tumpat are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods as they return to find homes and businesses heavily damaged. The weekend disaster, wrought by relentless rainfall, stands as the worst in decades for the region.
In Kelantan state, near the Thai border, homes have collapsed with debris strewn across floodwaters. Muhamad Alim, a local shopkeeper, recounted the harrowing night when floodwaters surged, leaving his family stranded without electricity or water as they heard the ominous sounds of the deluge.
The recent floods claimed six lives in Malaysia and forced the evacuation of over 150,000 people. Despite receding waters, authorities remain vigilant with more rain forecasted. In Thailand, the toll reached 25, affecting over 300,000 households. Both countries brace for more heavy rain and potential flooding in the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
