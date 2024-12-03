Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Cyclone-Induced Landslide Claims Seven Lives in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai district, a landslide triggered by Cyclone Fengal's torrential rains led to the tragic deaths of seven people, including five children. A boulder fell on a house, burying the family inside. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a Rs 5 lakh solatium for each of the victim’s families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic landslide incident in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai district resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including five children. The disaster occurred after a boulder slid down Annamalaiyar Hill, due to intense rain from Cyclone Fengal, and crushed a residential building.

In response to the disaster, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences and offered a Rs 5 lakh solatium for the families of the deceased. The incident, which left the victims trapped under mud and rocks, was confirmed following search operations by the NDRF, police, and fire services.

The unfortunate victims were a family of four residing in VOC Nagar, and three neighboring children. A tree had initially fallen over the house, and as efforts to evacuate began, the house was hit by a rockslide. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, marking a somber day for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

