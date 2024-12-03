ILO Calls for Occupational Safety, Health, and Just Transition in Plastic Pollution Treaty

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has emphasized the importance of incorporating occupational safety and health (OSH) and a just transition into the upcoming legally binding treaty on plastic pollution to ensure that its implementation is both equitable and durable. During the fifth meeting of the International Negotiating Committee (INC-5), the ILO called on members to integrate International Labour Standards (ILS) and references to social dialogue into the treaty text to protect workers throughout the plastics lifecycle.

The ILO, in collaboration with its partners, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the International Organization of Employers (IOE), has stressed the importance of considering OSH at every stage of plastics production, use, and disposal. The treaty must address workers' fundamental right to a safe and healthy working environment, particularly for those engaged in plastics extraction, recycling, and waste management, as well as in marine environments impacted by plastic pollution.

Protecting Workers Across the Plastics Lifecycle

Halshka Graczyk, ILO technical specialist attending the negotiations, highlighted the hazardous conditions workers face in the plastics industry: "Workers are exposed to toxic chemicals at every stage of the plastics lifecycle, from extraction to waste-picking to recycling," she said. "The treaty must recognize that decent work, strong labour protections, and the right to a safe and healthy working environment are indispensable for ensuring a sustainable solution to the plastics crisis."

Each year, over one million workers lose their lives due to toxic exposure to chemicals, including those commonly used in plastics production. The ILO believes that by incorporating OSH and a just transition into the treaty, workers in both the formal and informal economies will be better protected as industries shift to more sustainable practices.

A Just Transition Focused on Worker Rights

The ILO also emphasized that a just transition should prioritize human dignity alongside environmental goals. "A just transition is not just about environmental outcomes, it’s about human dignity. We need to create pathways that prioritize the health, safety, and rights of workers, while enabling enterprises to thrive in a changing world of work,” Graczyk added.

The inclusion of labour protections in the treaty would help ensure that workers are not left behind as industries adapt to sustainable plastic practices and reduce their environmental footprint.

INC-5 Negotiations and the Path Forward

The fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee was held in Busan, South Korea, from November 25 to December 1, 2024. Despite intensive negotiations, the session ended without consensus on the final text of the international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including marine plastic pollution. As a result, the Committee has decided to reconvene in early 2025 for an INC 5.2 session to finalize the treaty text.

The ILO's continued advocacy for OSHA protections and a just transition within the plastic pollution treaty underscores the importance of ensuring that the transition to sustainable practices does not come at the expense of workers' health, safety, or livelihoods.