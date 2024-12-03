Delhi Zoo Embraces Nano Bubble Technology for Cleaner Ponds

The Delhi zoo has embarked on an innovative initiative to enhance the quality of its pond water using nano bubble technology. This trial, launched by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, aims to tackle issues like pollution and algae accumulation.

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar explained that this technology is being implemented for the first time in the zoo's four ponds, home to gharials and marsh crocodiles. Cleaner water not only benefits the health of aquatic animals but also enhances the experience for visitors by improving visibility.

The trial will continue for 15 days, with a larger rollout planned if successful. The introduction of this technology is expected to address current challenges such as odour, discolouration, and improve the overall wellbeing of the zoo's aquatic life.

(With inputs from agencies.)