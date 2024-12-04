Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Dwarka: One Charred, One Survivor

A fatal car collision in southwest Delhi's Dwarka led to a fire, resulting in the death of one occupant who was trapped inside their vehicle. The collision, involving a Maruti Suzuki Eeco and a Hyundai Creta, occurred in the early hours of the morning. The Eeco occupant could not escape the flames.

A tragic car collision in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, resulted in the death of one individual early Wednesday morning. The accident involved a Maruti Suzuki Eeco and a Hyundai Creta.

The occupants of the SUV managed to escape before their vehicle was consumed by flames. Unfortunately, the person inside the Eeco was not so lucky.

A police team, along with fire services, arrived at the scene at the Yashubhoomi flyover to find both vehicles aflame. The charred body of the Eeco's occupant was later discovered after the fire was extinguished. Authorities are still working to identify the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

