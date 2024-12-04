India's Affordable Housing: A Rs 67 Trillion Opportunity

India faces an impending affordable housing shortage of 31.2 million units by 2030, as highlighted in a joint report released by industry body CII and real estate consultant Knight Frank India.

The report, titled 'Affordable Housing in India', was unveiled at a conference where experts pointed out the existing deficit of 10.1 million units, emphasizing the vast opportunities it presents for real estate developers.

Further, the report estimates that financial institutions could participate in a Rs 45 trillion financing opportunity, making it a substantial market for banks and housing finance companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)