Unexpected Quake Shakes Mulugu: A Watchful Eye on Seismic Activity

In an unexpected event, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu in Telangana early on Wednesday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors, felt across several areas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, resulted in no immediate reports of casualties or substantial property damage.

Former NGRI scientist Purnachandra Rao noted that while aftershocks could occur, magnitudes above five are uncommon in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)