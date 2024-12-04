Left Menu

Unexpected Quake Shakes Mulugu: A Watchful Eye on Seismic Activity

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Mulugu in Telangana early Wednesday. The tremors were also felt in nearby areas, including Warangal. No casualties or severe damage were reported. According to experts, aftershocks may occur, but there's no immediate cause for alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:23 IST
Unexpected Quake Shakes Mulugu: A Watchful Eye on Seismic Activity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected event, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu in Telangana early on Wednesday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors, felt across several areas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, resulted in no immediate reports of casualties or substantial property damage.

Former NGRI scientist Purnachandra Rao noted that while aftershocks could occur, magnitudes above five are uncommon in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024