Unexpected Quake Shakes Mulugu: A Watchful Eye on Seismic Activity
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Mulugu in Telangana early Wednesday. The tremors were also felt in nearby areas, including Warangal. No casualties or severe damage were reported. According to experts, aftershocks may occur, but there's no immediate cause for alarm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected event, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu in Telangana early on Wednesday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.
The tremors, felt across several areas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, resulted in no immediate reports of casualties or substantial property damage.
Former NGRI scientist Purnachandra Rao noted that while aftershocks could occur, magnitudes above five are uncommon in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Reddy Champions Women's Empowerment and Urban Development in Warangal
Stock Market Tremors Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Andhra Pradesh Greenlights Massive Investment to Boost Job Creation
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Mourns TDP Leader Nara Ramamurthy Naidu
Naidu Pledges to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh: Good Governance and Welfare Take Center Stage