Europe's Aerospace Giants Challenge Starlink & Venus' Oceanic Mystery Unveiled

European giants Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are planning to form a joint space company to rival Elon Musk's Starlink. Dubbed 'Project Bromo', this venture aims to establish a European satellite leader, inspired by the model of missile manufacturer MBDA.

Amazon is launching a pilot to test a new, AI-designed carbon-removal material, which could reduce emissions from AI-operated data centers. Orbital Materials, the startup behind this innovation, revealed the carbon-filtering material was conceived by their AI systems.

China's first atmospheric monitoring station in Antarctica has begun operations. This development aims to boost global climate change efforts. Meanwhile, research reveals Venus likely never had oceans, contrary to its Earth-like characteristics.

