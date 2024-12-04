Left Menu

Europe's Aerospace Giants Challenge Starlink & Venus' Oceanic Mystery Unveiled

Today's science news features plans by European aerospace firms to rival Starlink, Amazon's AI-designed carbon-removal material, China's Antarctic environmental monitoring, a bright asteroid event in Yakutia, Russia, and new research resolving the mystery of potential ancient oceans on Venus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:31 IST
Europe's Aerospace Giants Challenge Starlink & Venus' Oceanic Mystery Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European giants Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are planning to form a joint space company to rival Elon Musk's Starlink. Dubbed 'Project Bromo', this venture aims to establish a European satellite leader, inspired by the model of missile manufacturer MBDA.

Amazon is launching a pilot to test a new, AI-designed carbon-removal material, which could reduce emissions from AI-operated data centers. Orbital Materials, the startup behind this innovation, revealed the carbon-filtering material was conceived by their AI systems.

China's first atmospheric monitoring station in Antarctica has begun operations. This development aims to boost global climate change efforts. Meanwhile, research reveals Venus likely never had oceans, contrary to its Earth-like characteristics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024