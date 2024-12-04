Left Menu

Warmer Winter Predicted in Himachal Pradesh After Century's Driest November

Himachal Pradesh is forecasted to experience a warmer winter following its driest November in a century. The local MeT station forecasts above-normal temperatures and fewer cold wave days, with variable rainfall predictions across the state. A fresh western disturbance may impact the region in early December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:00 IST
Warmer Winter Predicted in Himachal Pradesh After Century's Driest November
  • Country:
  • India

Following the driest November in a century, Himachal Pradesh is bracing for a warmer winter, according to forecasts from the local meteorological station. The station predicts above-normal mean minimum and maximum temperatures, while the frequency of cold wave days is expected to drop by 10-20% from December to February.

The forecast indicates a moderate probability of above-normal mean temperatures in south-east Himachal Pradesh, including districts such as Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, and Kullu. Meanwhile, the likelihood of above-normal mean maximum temperatures is high across most of the state.

Additionally, there is a moderate chance of below-normal rainfall in most areas, excluding regions in Una, Hamirpur, and adjacent Kangra districts, in December. Minimal temperature variations are notable, with Tabo recording the lowest at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, while a fresh western disturbance is expected to approach the region from December 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

