Space Race: Europe's Bold Satellite Venture Takes on Starlink
European aerospace giants Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are joining forces to create a new space company, 'Project Bromo,' modeled after MBDA, in an effort to challenge Elon Musk's Starlink. Meanwhile, prehistoric diets, China's Antarctic expansion, and Russia's asteroid encounter highlight ongoing developments in the science world.
In a bold maneuver to challenge Starlink, European giants Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo plan to establish a new joint space company dubbed 'Project Bromo.' Modeled after the successful MBDA, this new venture aims to position Europe as a formidable player in the satellite industry.
Unveiling prehistoric dietary habits, researchers have discovered that the first humans in North America consumed mammoths as a staple food during the Ice Age. This insight came from chemical analysis of the remains of an 18-month-old child found in Montana, revealing intriguing details about ancestral diets.
China expands its Antarctic footprint with its first atmospheric monitoring station to aid climate change observation. Meanwhile, an asteroid's dramatic entry into the Yakutia sky in eastern Russia spotlighted global scientific vigilance as it burned up in the atmosphere without causing any damage.
