Left Menu

Space Race: Europe's Bold Satellite Venture Takes on Starlink

European aerospace giants Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are joining forces to create a new space company, 'Project Bromo,' modeled after MBDA, in an effort to challenge Elon Musk's Starlink. Meanwhile, prehistoric diets, China's Antarctic expansion, and Russia's asteroid encounter highlight ongoing developments in the science world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:30 IST
Space Race: Europe's Bold Satellite Venture Takes on Starlink
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold maneuver to challenge Starlink, European giants Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo plan to establish a new joint space company dubbed 'Project Bromo.' Modeled after the successful MBDA, this new venture aims to position Europe as a formidable player in the satellite industry.

Unveiling prehistoric dietary habits, researchers have discovered that the first humans in North America consumed mammoths as a staple food during the Ice Age. This insight came from chemical analysis of the remains of an 18-month-old child found in Montana, revealing intriguing details about ancestral diets.

China expands its Antarctic footprint with its first atmospheric monitoring station to aid climate change observation. Meanwhile, an asteroid's dramatic entry into the Yakutia sky in eastern Russia spotlighted global scientific vigilance as it burned up in the atmosphere without causing any damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024