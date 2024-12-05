Left Menu

Race Against Time: Saving Rio's Trapped Heron

Veterinarians in Rio de Janeiro are urgently trying to save a Cocoi heron entangled with a plastic cup. Spotted by Jeferson Pires, the bird risks starvation if the obstruction isn't removed within days. The team plans to capture and operate on the heron to remove the cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 03:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 03:35 IST
Race Against Time: Saving Rio's Trapped Heron

In a desperate bid for survival, veterinarians in Rio de Janeiro are working tirelessly to save a Cocoi heron struggling with a plastic cup ensnared in its throat. Spotted earlier this week by Jeferson Pires, a dedicated veterinary biologist, the heron's plight intrigues both experts and local wildlife enthusiasts.

This precarious situation arose when Pires, of Estacio College's center for wild animals, noticed the majestic bird among the west side's riparian vegetation. Despite the frequent discovery of plastic within animal stomachs, a case of this nature is unprecedented in the region, particularly involving a 200-millimeter cup.

The primary concern is that the displaced plastic obstructs the heron's ability to eat, jeopardizing the bird's immediate future due to starvation. As the situation in Rio's environmental landscape worsens, efforts are underway to trap the bird and perform a critical surgery to remove the cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024