Race Against Time: Saving Rio's Trapped Heron

In a desperate bid for survival, veterinarians in Rio de Janeiro are working tirelessly to save a Cocoi heron struggling with a plastic cup ensnared in its throat. Spotted earlier this week by Jeferson Pires, a dedicated veterinary biologist, the heron's plight intrigues both experts and local wildlife enthusiasts.

This precarious situation arose when Pires, of Estacio College's center for wild animals, noticed the majestic bird among the west side's riparian vegetation. Despite the frequent discovery of plastic within animal stomachs, a case of this nature is unprecedented in the region, particularly involving a 200-millimeter cup.

The primary concern is that the displaced plastic obstructs the heron's ability to eat, jeopardizing the bird's immediate future due to starvation. As the situation in Rio's environmental landscape worsens, efforts are underway to trap the bird and perform a critical surgery to remove the cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)