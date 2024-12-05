Blast Off: PSLV Launches Two ESA Satellites
ISRO has successfully launched the PSLV C-59 rocket carrying two satellites of the European Space Agency. This mission marks a significant collaboration between India and Europe. The Proba-3 project aims to study the Sun's corona with unprecedented precision using two satellites working together.
ISRO's trusted PSLV rocket carried two European Space Agency satellites into orbit, marking a significant international mission. The launch was rescheduled to 4:04 pm due to a propulsion system anomaly detected on Wednesday.
Following a flawless countdown, PSLV C-59 took to the skies, placing Proba-3 in its desired orbit. ISRO celebrated the milestone on social media, highlighting the collaboration between NSIL and international partners.
The mission features Proba-3's two spacecraft maintaining precise formation to study the Sun's corona. Probas, meaning 'Let's try', reflects the mission's groundbreaking approach to formation flying.
