Blast Off: PSLV Launches Two ESA Satellites

ISRO has successfully launched the PSLV C-59 rocket carrying two satellites of the European Space Agency. This mission marks a significant collaboration between India and Europe. The Proba-3 project aims to study the Sun's corona with unprecedented precision using two satellites working together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's trusted PSLV rocket carried two European Space Agency satellites into orbit, marking a significant international mission. The launch was rescheduled to 4:04 pm due to a propulsion system anomaly detected on Wednesday.

Following a flawless countdown, PSLV C-59 took to the skies, placing Proba-3 in its desired orbit. ISRO celebrated the milestone on social media, highlighting the collaboration between NSIL and international partners.

The mission features Proba-3's two spacecraft maintaining precise formation to study the Sun's corona. Probas, meaning 'Let's try', reflects the mission's groundbreaking approach to formation flying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

