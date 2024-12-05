Blast Off: PSLV Launches Two ESA Satellites

ISRO's trusted PSLV rocket carried two European Space Agency satellites into orbit, marking a significant international mission. The launch was rescheduled to 4:04 pm due to a propulsion system anomaly detected on Wednesday.

Following a flawless countdown, PSLV C-59 took to the skies, placing Proba-3 in its desired orbit. ISRO celebrated the milestone on social media, highlighting the collaboration between NSIL and international partners.

The mission features Proba-3's two spacecraft maintaining precise formation to study the Sun's corona. Probas, meaning 'Let's try', reflects the mission's groundbreaking approach to formation flying.

(With inputs from agencies.)