Kashmir Faces Winter's Chill as Temperatures Plummet

Cold conditions in Kashmir intensified as temperatures sank below freezing across the Valley, with Srinagar recording a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius. Other areas, such as Pahalgam and Gulmarg, also reached their coldest temperatures for the season. A dry spell is expected until December 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir is grappling with intensifying cold conditions as temperatures across the Valley swoop below freezing. On Thursday, the minimum temperature in Srinagar dipped to a season's low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest night so far in several areas.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a frigid minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, while the popular tourist hub Pahalgam saw temperatures plummet to minus 5.3 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, renowned as a ski destination, registered a chilling minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. Other areas like Kupwara and Kokernag faced similarly harsh conditions.

The Meteorological Department forecasts generally dry weather until December 7, with colder nights but warmer days. Brief spells of light rain or snow are expected in some regions from December 8-9 and again mid-month from December 15-16. December 10-14 is likely to remain dry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

