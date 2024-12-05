CSC e-Governance and CAIT Sign MoU to Empower Traders with Social Security Schemes

In a significant step towards empowering traders and citizens, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd., under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The ceremony, held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, is part of a broader initiative to ensure greater participation from last-mile beneficiaries in various government welfare schemes.

Empowering Traders and Citizens Nationwide

This partnership seeks to facilitate the registration of traders and citizens across India into key social security programs, including:

National Pension System (NPS)

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana

Atal Pension Yojana

Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme

DigiPay Sakhi

Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana

To achieve this goal, CSC SPV will organize dedicated camps in collaboration with CAIT to directly connect traders and the public with these schemes. The initiative aims to secure the financial future of millions of citizens, particularly those in underserved areas, by improving access to government welfare programs and promoting social security for vulnerable groups.

A Major Step for the Trading Community

On the occasion, Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, emphasized that this MoU marks a transformative development for small traders who have historically faced difficulties accessing government welfare schemes due to limited awareness and accessibility. He noted, "This collaboration ensures that essential social security schemes reach traders in every corner of India, especially those at the grassroots level."

Shri B.C. Bhartia, National President of CAIT, further commented, "With the vast digital infrastructure provided by CSC and the extensive network of over 9 crore traders represented by CAIT, this initiative will not only ensure financial security for millions but also foster a more inclusive and empowered trading community. This reflects the government’s commitment to financial inclusion and the creation of a stronger, self-reliant India."

CSC’s Role in Social Empowerment

Shri Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director and CEO of CSC e-Governance, highlighted the role of CSC in bringing transformative change through its extensive network of nearly 6 lakh village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs). CSC’s mission is to provide access to government services, financial inclusion, and social welfare programs in the remotest areas of India. He said, "This MoU reinforces CSC’s role in advancing social empowerment, especially in underserved communities."

CSC SPV has played a critical role in the Digital India Mission and continues to serve as a vital bridge for the implementation of government programs at the grassroots level. With its network of 6 lakh CSCs nationwide, it has transformed the delivery of services in rural and remote areas, contributing to a digitally inclusive ecosystem.

CAIT’s Commitment to Welfare and Growth

As an organization representing over 9 crore traders through more than 48,000 trade federations and associations, CAIT has long been committed to the welfare and economic growth of India’s trading community. The collaboration with CSC aligns with CAIT’s mission to provide comprehensive social and financial security to its members, thereby strengthening their contribution to the Indian economy.

This strategic partnership between CSC e-Governance Services and CAIT is a pivotal moment in enhancing the reach of government schemes. It will help integrate the trading community into mainstream social welfare programs, thus contributing significantly to India’s vision of financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and sustainable growth.

A Future of Social Security and Empowerment

This MoU not only marks a key milestone in empowering traders but also reflects the government’s commitment to social upliftment through technology. By leveraging CSC’s digital infrastructure and CAIT’s vast network, the partnership aims to ensure that every Indian trader, from urban areas to the most remote parts of the country, can benefit from crucial welfare schemes, securing their future in a rapidly evolving economy.

This initiative is poised to play a major role in promoting financial inclusion and social equity for traders across India, furthering the broader goals of Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi's vision of empowering the people of India through social service schemes.