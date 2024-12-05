Left Menu

Delhi's Landmark 20-Point Programme: Transforming Lives Through Land Allocation

In 1975-76, the Delhi government allocated agricultural land and plots to landless citizens under the '20-point programme,' a central initiative for poverty alleviation. While 3,200 received agricultural land, 1,289 were given plots. The programme has been restructured multiple times, impacting rural housing, education, and employment.

  • India

During the years 1975-76, the Delhi government made significant strides in addressing poverty by allocating agricultural land and plots to those without land. Under the central government's '20-point programme,' approximately 3,200 landless people were given agricultural land, while 1,289 received plots measuring 120 square yards.

The Lok Sabha was informed that the programme, initially launched in 1975 and restructured in subsequent years, aimed to improve quality of life through initiatives in poverty alleviation, rural employment, housing, and education. It particularly targeted enhancing living conditions in rural areas.

Despite the programme's long history, the minister confirmed that the Delhi Development Authority has not issued notifications for landless people in recent years. Furthermore, urbanisation efforts have led the central government to take control of former Gram Sabha lands in Delhi.

