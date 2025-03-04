CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Action Against Ansal Group Amid Urban Development Initiatives
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered FIRs against Ansal Group following insolvency proceedings. He stressed protecting homebuyers and instructed swift legal actions. Simultaneously, he reviewed urban development projects, focusing on metro updates, a $1 trillion economy roadmap, and sustainable urban growth strategies.
Following the insolvency proceedings against Ansal Group by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered registering of FIRs to safeguard homebuyers' interests. The chief minister highlighted the company's fraudulent practices and promised stern actions against culpable individuals.
Amid the ongoing developments, CM Adityanath reviewed several urban projects, including metro systems in Kanpur, Lucknow, and Agra, pushing for the fast-tracking of ongoing corridor constructions. Emphasis was placed on ensuring quality, avoiding unplanned urbanization, and maintaining sustainable growth across cities.
In line with his vision for a $1 trillion economy, Adityanath discussed creating 100 townships and enhancing urban infrastructures. He also examined the progress of the International Exhibition and Convention Center in Lucknow, urging timely completion of all projects. Officials were directed to work in tandem with local entities to address development challenges efficiently.
