Unveiling Apex: The Stegosaurus Sensation at the Museum

The American Museum of Natural History has unveiled its newest resident, 'Apex,' a largely complete specimen of the renowned plant-eating dinosaur Stegosaurus. Characterized by its upright back plates and spiky tail, Apex captured the attention of an excited audience of school children during the dramatic reveal.

The impressive 11-foot tall and 20-foot long skeleton originates from the Jurassic Period, having roamed what is now known as North America around 150 million years ago. Discovered in the 1870s, Stegosaurus has remained a quintessential symbol of the dinosaur era, according to curator Roger Benson. Despite its herbivorous diet, the Stegosaurus was equipped to defend itself with its formidable tail spikes and protective plates.

This particular fossil was unearthed in Colorado and reached a remarkable $44.6 million at a Sotheby's auction. The current owner has loaned it to the esteemed New York museum, allowing visitors to witness one of the top five favorite dinosaurs among enthusiasts. The display emphasizes the Stegosaurus's enduring allure and significant contribution to paleontology.

