Tsunami Alert Shakes Northern California After Major Quake

An earthquake of magnitude 7 rattled northern California's coast, leading coastal towns to issue evacuations amid a temporary tsunami warning. Fortunately, no casualties or major damages were reported.

The National Weather Service promptly canceled the tsunami warning, issued along 500 miles of the California and Oregon coastlines, roughly 90 minutes after the quake struck. The epicenter was about 39 miles west of Ferndale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In the aftermath, Ferndale's residents prepared to clean up fallen merchandise, while in nearby Eureka and San Francisco, the impact appeared minimal. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to streamline response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)