Cabinet approves Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the 26.463-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project that will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana.
The entire stretch will comprise 21 stations, all of them elevated. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project is scheduled to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction.
This line will be an extension of the operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor and will boost connectivity in the northwestern parts of Delhi, such as Narela, Bawana and parts of Rohini.
The completion cost of the project is Rs 6,230 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
DLF Sells Kolkata IT Park for Rs 637 Crore
Kerala Man Arrested in Rs 61 Crore Money Laundering Case
Heist at Dabra: Rs 6 Lakh Stolen as ATM Disappears
Godrej Properties Sets New Financial Heights with Rs 6,000 Crore QIP Initiative
Historic Real Estate Milestone: Kolkata IT Park Sold for Rs 637 Crore