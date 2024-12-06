Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia, EMSC says
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 23:04 IST
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), EMSC said.
