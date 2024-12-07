Central Team to Assess Cyclone Fengal Damage in Puducherry

In response to the ravages of Cyclone Fengal, the Union Home Ministry has dispatched a detailed inter-ministerial team to Puducherry. Headed by Joint Secretary Rajesh Gupta, the group of seven will spend two days thoroughly assessing the damage inflicted by the cyclone and heavy rains.

Sources have confirmed that the team members represent key ministries, including Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Finance, Jal Shakti, Road Transport and Highways, Power, and Rural Development. They are slated to survey both urban and rural locales and engage with Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

This visit follows Chief Minister Rangasamy's urgent appeal for central relief funding of Rs 600 crores, in light of estimated losses nearing Rs 614.88 crores. Relief efforts are already underway with important financial help being dispensed through direct transfers to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)