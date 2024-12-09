Earthquake Strikes Near Conchagua: El Salvador's Wake-Up Call

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Conchagua in El Salvador on Thursday, reports the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Local residents were on high alert as the tremor hit the region.

The USGS has pinpointed the quake's depth at 15.4 kilometers, which could be crucial in determining its impact on the surrounding infrastructure.

Authorities in El Salvador are currently evaluating any potential damage while experts conduct further analysis of this seismic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)