Earthquake Strikes Near Conchagua: El Salvador's Wake-Up Call

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Conchagua, El Salvador, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at a depth of 15.4 kilometers, causing concern in the region. Authorities are assessing the situation while experts analyze the seismic event's implications for El Salvador's safety and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 09:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Conchagua in El Salvador on Thursday, reports the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Local residents were on high alert as the tremor hit the region.

The USGS has pinpointed the quake's depth at 15.4 kilometers, which could be crucial in determining its impact on the surrounding infrastructure.

Authorities in El Salvador are currently evaluating any potential damage while experts conduct further analysis of this seismic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

