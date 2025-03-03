Seismic Shift: Indonesia's Seram Island Shaken by Earthquake

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.57 hit the Seram region in Indonesia on Monday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the tremor.

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers below the surface, adding potential impact to the seismic event.

Although the earthquake caused significant concern among residents, initial reports indicate no immediate damage or casualties. Authorities continue to monitor the situation for any developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)