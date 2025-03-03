Left Menu

Seismic Shift: Indonesia's Seram Island Shaken by Earthquake

A magnitude 5.57 earthquake struck the region of Seram in Indonesia, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, causing concern across the area but no immediate reports of damage or casualties were recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 00:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.57 hit the Seram region in Indonesia on Monday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the tremor.

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers below the surface, adding potential impact to the seismic event.

Although the earthquake caused significant concern among residents, initial reports indicate no immediate damage or casualties. Authorities continue to monitor the situation for any developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

