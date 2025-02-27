Left Menu

NASA's Lunar Quest: A Satellite to Explore Moon's Water Depths

NASA has launched a dishwasher-sized satellite to identify water on the moon. The mission aims to locate water in shadowed craters at the moon's poles. This satellite is part of NASA's efforts to harness lunar resources for future missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA launched a compact satellite on a groundbreaking mission to locate water on the moon. Lifted by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the satellite will scout for water in the moon's shadowed craters.

