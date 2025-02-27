NASA's Lunar Quest: A Satellite to Explore Moon's Water Depths

NASA launched a compact satellite on a groundbreaking mission to locate water on the moon. Lifted by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the satellite will scout for water in the moon's shadowed craters.

The current wildfire season has alarmed scientists in Montana as fires threaten urban areas due to close proximity to forests. With previous devastating incidents, experts stress the importance of better management plans.

A protective seed vault in the Arctic is ready to receive 14,000 new samples. It signifies a critical step in safeguarding genetic diversity amid global threats such as climate change and nuclear conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)