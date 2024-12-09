Earthquake Jolts El Salvador and Honduras

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck just 9 kilometers southwest of La Union, El Salvador, late Sunday, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremors reached as far as Tegucigalpa, the capital of neighboring Honduras, prompting a swift response from Salvadoran civil protection authorities.

Emergency protocols were activated to address the impact of the quake, ensuring the safety and preparedness of the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)