Earthquake Jolts El Salvador and Honduras

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck near La Union in El Salvador, impacting regions as far as Tegucigalpa in Honduras. Salvadoran authorities responded by activating emergency protocols to manage the situation and ensure public safety.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck just 9 kilometers southwest of La Union, El Salvador, late Sunday, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The tremors reached as far as Tegucigalpa, the capital of neighboring Honduras, prompting a swift response from Salvadoran civil protection authorities.
Emergency protocols were activated to address the impact of the quake, ensuring the safety and preparedness of the local population.
