Earthquake Jolts El Salvador and Honduras

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck near La Union in El Salvador, impacting regions as far as Tegucigalpa in Honduras. Salvadoran authorities responded by activating emergency protocols to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 09:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck just 9 kilometers southwest of La Union, El Salvador, late Sunday, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremors reached as far as Tegucigalpa, the capital of neighboring Honduras, prompting a swift response from Salvadoran civil protection authorities.

Emergency protocols were activated to address the impact of the quake, ensuring the safety and preparedness of the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

