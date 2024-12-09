Earthquake Strikes Near Conchagua, El Salvador

A significant earthquake, registering a magnitude of 5.6, struck near Conchagua, El Salvador, this past Sunday, according to data provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.4 kilometers, equivalent to 9.57 miles, bringing notable seismic activity to the region.

As the affected areas assessed the situation, there were no immediate reports of severe damage or casualties. Authorities continue to monitor for potential aftershocks.

