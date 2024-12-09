Left Menu

Earthquake Strikes Near Conchagua, El Salvador

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit near Conchagua, El Salvador, shaking the region at a depth of 15.4 kilometers on Sunday. The United States Geological Survey confirmed the event. There were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties from the quake at the time of reporting.

Earthquake Strikes Near Conchagua, El Salvador
A significant earthquake, registering a magnitude of 5.6, struck near Conchagua, El Salvador, this past Sunday, according to data provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.4 kilometers, equivalent to 9.57 miles, bringing notable seismic activity to the region.

As the affected areas assessed the situation, there were no immediate reports of severe damage or casualties. Authorities continue to monitor for potential aftershocks.

