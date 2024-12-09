Dame Patsy Reddy Appointed Chair of Climate Change Commission

The Climate Change Commission, tasked with guiding New Zealand’s transition to a climate-resilient, low-emissions economy, has a new leader. Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy has been named the incoming chair of the Commission, with her term set to begin in February 2025, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts announced.

Dame Patsy brings a wealth of governance and leadership experience to the role, including her tenure as New Zealand’s 21st Governor-General from 2016 to 2021.

“As former Governor-General, Dame Patsy’s distinguished career in law, governance, and public service makes her uniquely qualified to lead the Commission during a critical period for New Zealand’s climate goals,” said Minister Watts.

A Legacy of Service and Leadership

Dame Patsy has received numerous honours for her contributions to the arts, business, and public service. She was appointed a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2014 and elevated to Dame Grand Companion in 2016.

Her current leadership roles include Chair of the New Zealand Rugby Union and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Foundation, as well as trustee roles at the Malaghan Institute and the Aspen Institute New Zealand.

“Dame Patsy’s appointment reflects her exceptional governance acumen and her ability to foster collaboration on complex national issues,” added Mr. Watts.

New Commissioners Bring Expertise in Energy and Forestry

Alongside Dame Patsy’s appointment, the Commission welcomes Felicity Underhill and Devon McLean as new Commissioners, replacing outgoing members Catherine Leining and Professor James Renwick.

Felicity Underhill brings over 20 years of experience in the energy sector, with expertise in decarbonizing energy, transport, and industrial systems. She has been a leader in future fuel transition initiatives, particularly hydrogen technologies.

Devon McLean has a robust background in forestry and conservation, with an extensive executive and governance career. His experience will contribute significantly to the Commission’s work on sustainable land use and emissions reduction in the forestry sector.

“The appointments of Ms Underhill and Mr McLean will strengthen the Commission’s ability to tackle complex climate challenges with industry-specific insights and innovative solutions,” said Mr Watts.

Acknowledging the Contributions of Outgoing Members

Minister Watts expressed gratitude to the departing Chair, Dr. Rod Carr, and Commissioners Catherine Leining and Professor James Renwick, for their pivotal roles in shaping the Commission’s early work.

“Dr. Carr’s leadership has been instrumental in building a strong foundation for the Commission. His contributions, alongside those of Ms. Leining and Professor Renwick, have set a high standard for advancing climate action in New Zealand,” Mr. Watts stated.

Priorities Under New Leadership

The Commission’s leadership transition comes at a critical juncture for New Zealand’s climate efforts. Key priorities for Dame Patsy and the new Commissioners will include:

Providing strategic advice on achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Ensuring equitable pathways for decarbonizing key industries such as energy and forestry.

Monitoring government progress on emission reduction targets and recommending necessary adjustments.

Enhancing public and stakeholder engagement to build consensus around climate solutions.

Dame Patsy’s appointment follows the conclusion of Dr. Carr’s term in December, during which Deputy Chair Lisa Tumahai will serve as acting chair.

“This refreshed leadership team will guide the Commission’s critical work as New Zealand accelerates its climate transition,” said Mr Watts. “I welcome Dame Patsy, Ms. Underhill, and Mr. McLean and look forward to their contributions.”

The new appointments reflect the government’s commitment to addressing climate change with a diverse range of expertise and leadership, ensuring New Zealand remains on track to meet its environmental and economic sustainability goals.