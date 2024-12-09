Inferno at Pimpri Chinchwad: The Scrap Godown Blaze

A fierce fire swept through a scrap godown in Pimpri Chinchwad, close to Pune, on Monday morning, according to officials. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported from the incident.

The blaze ignited at approximately 10 am in the Kudalwadi area. Responding swiftly to the emergency, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation deployed around 20 fire tenders to tackle the conflagration.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, with investigations ongoing to ascertain how the incident began.

(With inputs from agencies.)