Inferno at Pimpri Chinchwad: The Scrap Godown Blaze
A significant fire erupted at a scrap godown in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune. No injuries were reported. The fire started in Kudalwadi area around 10 am. Twenty fire tenders were dispatched to combat the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A fierce fire swept through a scrap godown in Pimpri Chinchwad, close to Pune, on Monday morning, according to officials. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported from the incident.
The blaze ignited at approximately 10 am in the Kudalwadi area. Responding swiftly to the emergency, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation deployed around 20 fire tenders to tackle the conflagration.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, with investigations ongoing to ascertain how the incident began.
(With inputs from agencies.)
