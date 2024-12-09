New Era of Administration: Common Central Secretariat Nears Completion
The completion of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat is anticipated by April 30, 2025, after delays. Initially slated for completion in November 2023, the Secretariat is a key part of India's Central Vista redevelopment, featuring modern office facilities for 54,000 personnel.
The much-anticipated first phase of the Common Central Secretariat, consisting of three buildings, is slated for an April 30, 2025, completion after experiencing significant delays. The project was initially scheduled for completion by November 2023, a delay that has drawn attention in government circles.
According to Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, the extensive project, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,690 crore, is part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan. It aims to house various ministries, replacing outdated structures on the former Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts premises.
This new development promises state-of-the-art office spaces with technological advancements and is designed to accommodate 54,000 personnel, providing adequate space and amenities. It includes a network of automated underground people-movers and over-ground shuttles, enhancing connectivity across key ministerial offices previously scattered around the Rajpath area.
