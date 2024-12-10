Seismic Impact: Earthquake Jolts Yerington

A seismic event unfolded in Yerington, Nevada, on Monday as an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake had a depth of approximately 9 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

Local residents experienced the tremors, though there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. Authorities remain vigilant as they assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)