Seismic Impact: Earthquake Jolts Yerington
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:46 IST
A seismic event unfolded in Yerington, Nevada, on Monday as an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the region.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake had a depth of approximately 9 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.
Local residents experienced the tremors, though there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. Authorities remain vigilant as they assess the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
