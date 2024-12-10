Devastating Flash Floods Sweeping Java: A Sobering Reality

Flash floods and landslides have wreaked havoc on Indonesia's main island of Java, causing the deaths of at least 10 people with two others reported missing, according to local officials. Authorities confirmed these incidents were concentrated in Sukabumi district, West Java province.

Lieutenant Colonel Yudi Hariyanto, leading the rescue operations, reported that since last week, torrential rains caused riverbanks to overflow, impacting over 170 villages in the area. The natural onslaught has displaced over 3,000 residents to temporary shelters as mud and rocks cascaded from the hills.

The calamity disrupted infrastructure significantly, tearing apart bridges, roads, and damaging crops and homes. Efforts by soldiers, police, and rescue workers are ongoing, as footage on social media reveals the scale of destruction caused by these floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)