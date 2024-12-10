Brave Firefighters to the Rescue: Kitten Saved from Pipe Peril
In Maharashtra's Thane city, a fire brigade successfully rescued a kitten trapped in a housing complex pipeline. The operation, conducted by the Thane Municipal Corporation's fire station and RDMC team, lasted 30 minutes and involved releasing water from the pipe to free the animal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:16 IST
In a daring rescue operation, the fire brigade in Thane city, Maharashtra, saved a kitten ensnared within a housing complex's water pipeline.
Upon receiving an urgent call from Yashodhan Nagar, the Thane Municipal Corporation's fire unit swung into action, guided by Yasin Tadvi, the head of the civic disaster management cell.
The rescue team, including local firefighters and the RDMC, efficiently carried out a 30-minute mission, skillfully releasing water into the pipeline to ensure the kitten's safe recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
