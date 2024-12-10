Brave Firefighters to the Rescue: Kitten Saved from Pipe Peril

In a daring rescue operation, the fire brigade in Thane city, Maharashtra, saved a kitten ensnared within a housing complex's water pipeline.

Upon receiving an urgent call from Yashodhan Nagar, the Thane Municipal Corporation's fire unit swung into action, guided by Yasin Tadvi, the head of the civic disaster management cell.

The rescue team, including local firefighters and the RDMC, efficiently carried out a 30-minute mission, skillfully releasing water into the pipeline to ensure the kitten's safe recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)