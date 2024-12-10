Blaze Erupts at MLA Hostel, Rooms Damaged
A fire erupted at the MLA hostel, damaging several rooms within the building. The incident occurred on the first floor around noon, where three rooms were engulfed before the fire was controlled. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze.
A fire erupted at the MLA hostel on Tuesday, damaging several rooms designed to accommodate legislators, according to officials.
The blaze started around noon on the first floor of the four-storey building, located near the M A Road area, and quickly engulfed three rooms.
The Fire and Emergency Services, along with police personnel, swiftly brought the fire under control. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the fire's cause.
