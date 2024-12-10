Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at MLA Hostel, Rooms Damaged

A fire erupted at the MLA hostel, damaging several rooms within the building. The incident occurred on the first floor around noon, where three rooms were engulfed before the fire was controlled. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:49 IST
Blaze Erupts at MLA Hostel, Rooms Damaged
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at the MLA hostel on Tuesday, damaging several rooms designed to accommodate legislators, according to officials.

The blaze started around noon on the first floor of the four-storey building, located near the M A Road area, and quickly engulfed three rooms.

The Fire and Emergency Services, along with police personnel, swiftly brought the fire under control. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024