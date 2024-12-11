Left Menu

Monarch Butterfly: A Species on the Brink of Change

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes listing the monarch butterfly as threatened due to severe population declines from habitat loss and other factors. The proposal aims to spark public involvement in conservation, highlighting the importance of protecting this iconic species before it's too late.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 02:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 02:45 IST
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has taken a significant step by proposing the monarch butterfly as a threatened species. This move highlights the insects' alarming population decline, primarily due to habitat destruction, pesticide use, and climate change.

Monarch butterflies have long fascinated both children and adults with their extensive migration across North America. Director Martha Williams of the U.S. FWS emphasized the butterfly's resilience and the need for public involvement in conservation efforts to provide the species with the chance to recover.

Despite previous recognition of their need for protection, monarchs were delayed entry onto the Endangered Species Act list due to other species facing more immediate threats. With available critical habitat proposed in California, the public is invited to comment on this proposal until March 12, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

